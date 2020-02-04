A 33-year-old man from Safi on Tuesday pleaded not guilty to having fatally stabbed his former partner in a murder that shocked the country.

Justin Borg was taken to court shortly before 1pm, covering his face as he was driven into the court building. He was wearing a dark suit and had a small bandage to one of his hands.

He was accused of the murder of Chantelle Chetcuti, 34, who was stabbed at least five times in the head and neck outside a club in Żabbar late on Sunday. The two had two young children.

Police said Borg later turned himself in at police headquarters, wearing blood-stained clothes and with drugs in his pockets.

On Tuesday, he was also accused of unlawful possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of cocaine and breach of the peace.

Defence counsel Franco Debono asked the court to appoint a psychiatrist to examine the accused. The prosecution did not object.

Dr Debono said there will be no request for bail at this stage.

Following the arraignment, the accused was met by relatives outside the courtroom. They hugged him as they wept. “Moħħok hemm” (take care) one woman told him as he was led away in handcuffs under police escort.

Inspectors Kurt Zahra and Joanna Piscopo prosecuted.