Former Nationalist Party candidate Roselyn Borg Knight has been appointed to head the Employment Relations Board.

The appointment was announced in the Government Gazette on Tuesday.

In November 2021 Borg Knight had withdrawn her candidature for the March general election, saying she had decided to focus on her "new career path".

In a Facebook post at the time, Borg Knight said it was time to focus on her career after having been a PN candidate for eight years.

Borg Knight had been planning to contest elections as a PN candidate on the 9th and 10th districts.

She has also contested the European Parliament elections in 2019.

She had appeared at a Labour Party event on mental health during the election campaign.

Borg Knight now replaces Tonio Portughese as chairperson of the relations board.

The appointment was made by the Office of the Prime Minister. Borg Knight is a lawyer specialising in employment and business law.

The consultative board she heads is made up of members representing employers and unions who discuss working conditions and workers’ rights, putting forward recommendations to the government.

Borg Knight is not the only former PN candidate to recently get a government appointment.

Last month Frank Psaila was appointed by the Social Ministry to sit on a board for affordable housing.

Psaila, a former PN information director, had only recently put in an appearance on Labour-owned ONE TV, during which he praised the “great certificate” given to Malta’s economy by credit rating agency Fitch.

Both Psaila and his wife, Alessia Psaila Zammit, also an unsuccessful PN election candidate, announced their resignation from the party in April, weeks after its massive election defeat.

Psaila Zammit had also resigned her role as a PN councillor in Siġġiewi.