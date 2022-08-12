Former Nationalist MP Kristy Debono has been appointed as a substitute member on the financial services tribunal.

She was appointed by Finance Minister Clyde Caruana and her appointment is valid for three years starting this month.

The Malta Financial Services Tribunal is appointed to hear requests, oversee proceedings and take decisions on cases and litigation within the financial services industry.

My appointment is to an independent body - Kristy Debono

Debono is an economist and served as an Opposition MP up until the last legislature. She also served as economy shadow minister.

Contacted for comment, she said the appointment was to an "independent body and directly in line with [her] field of professional and academic expertise".

"I was nominated together with other professionals to serve as a substitute member in the financial services tribunal as per the Malta Financial Services Act, which stipulates the requirement for a number of substitute members," she said.

Other appointments

In 2020, another former PN MP, Marthese Portelli, was appointed to the PBS board of directors.

And on Friday it was reported that former PN candidate and lawyer Frank Psaila was appointed as chair of the Medicines Review Board and the Periti Warranting Board, just one month after having been made a member of a board for affordable housing.

Debono was a supporter of the tumultuous Adrian Delia leadership and also served in the PN's party structures, but resigned her post as president of the party's General Council in 2020.

She also made headlines when it was reported that she was among a number of Opposition MPs who were not showing up regularly for their government jobs. Back then she admitted to not being as regular as she should have, but the reason was that she was not given work to do.

In 2019 she was criticised for having had a meeting with Yorgen Fenech to seek sponsorship for a political activity. Mr Fenech had at the time already been identified as the owner of secret Dubai company 17 Black.

Later she apologised, admitting she had made an error of judgment when she sought that sponsorship.

Then, at the beginning of the election campaign last February, she announced she would not contest. She said it was time to pass the baton on to new candidates.

Her time in politics had a bearing on her family life, another factor in her decision not to stand for election, she said.