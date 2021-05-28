The Environment and Resources Authority rewarded Fortina's "abusive behaviour" to start works on their catamaran pontoon in Balluta last Saturday by secretively changing the permit conditions, effectively allowing it to carry out works during the swimming season, Graffitti said on Friday.

In a statement, the NGO said this was a decision “taken by stealth”.

In March, NGOs had complained that after having been granted permission by the Planning Authority to operate a tourist catamaran in Balluta Bay, Captain Morgan (owned by Fortina group) applied to occupy nearly the whole seashore on the left of the bay, effectively denying the public’s enjoyment of the sea from this part.

The company had, however, denied the claims.

Two months earlier, 87 objectors filed a constitutional case challenging the impartiality and independence of the appeals tribunal hearing the case.

In their statement on Friday, Graffitti said although ERA chairperson, Victor Axiaq, had been specifically asked to notify it about any request for a change in the permit conditions he "totally ignored" their communication.

It said the original permit conditions stated that no works involving marine machinery could take place starting from the third week of May to the third week of October. But this condition had now been removed by ERA, and works may start during this period if clearance is obtained from the environmental health directorate.

Graffitti said the PA’s approval of Fortina’s catamaran in Balluta Bay was “a shameful decision" that is currently being appealed by several organisations and the St Julian’s council.

“ERA’s blessing of Fortina’s permit breaches adds insult to injury and is further evidence of how the environmental agency is beholden to big business interests that trample on our environment and quality of life."