A building has collapsed in Ħamrun and at least one person is believed to be trapped under the debris. The person's condition is not known.

Police said they were informed at 2.15pm on Monday and that the collapse was caused by construction next door.

The collapsed house is on Triq Joseph Abela Scolaro. Police spokesman Brendan Pisani said officers were using drones and dogs to search the area.

"We cannot confirm yet if there are people under the debris," he said. However he added that a man had told police his wife was inside the house in the morning.

Motorists have been told to avoid Canon Road and use St Joseph's Road in Ħamrun instead.

Firefighters work in the rubble as a person is believed to be trapped underneath. Video: Jessica Arena

Members of the Civil Protection Department arrived on site, along with several police cars and ambulances.

Photographs of the scene show how part of a residence seems to have given way. A car parked in a garage and what seems to be part of a dining room can be seen in the first photographs of the collapse.

Eyewitnesses said they heard "an extremely loud noise" at around 2pm while those living further away saw a large cloud of dust.

People on site were seen calling a mobile phone which was heard ringing from under the rubble.

Malta witnessed several collapses last year.

In April, no one was injured when a three-storey block collapsed adjacent to a construction site in Guardamangia.

In June, a building collapsed in Mellieha. Rescuers pulled an elderly woman out of the four-storey building and rushed her to hospital, but nobody else was hurt.

In October, there were two construction-related incidents within the hour. Part of a ceiling above a popular snack bar in Msida caved in sending rumbles across a neighbourhood but luckily hurting nobody.

The incident happened an hour after part of the wall of a backyard collapsed in St Paul's Bay, missing a woman who was hanging the washing there.

