Four police officers have been suspended in connection with investigations into tampered mileage gauges on imported Japanese cars, Times of Malta can confirm.

Top police sources said the officers were suspended around 10 days ago after they were linked to the investigation into two car dealerships suspected to have wiped off tens of thousands of kilometres from the odometers of used cars in a scandal that first came to light a year ago.

The investigation, which is being carried out by the police Financial Crime Investigation Department (FCID), appears to have revealed shortcomings on the part of the officers. However, it is unclear whether this resulted from their failure to perform their duties appropriately or whether the officers are suspected to have had a more active, intentional involvement in the alleged fraud.

Questions have been sent to the police for official comment.

It was reported last year that two car dealerships – Rokku Autodealer and Tal-Qasab Autodealer – were allegedly tampering with the mileage gauges of cars imported from Japan.

Hundreds of car owners had fallen victim to buying cars that had been ‘clocked’ so that their mileage appeared lower than it actually was.

The alleged racket began in 2019 and saw high-mileage cars bought cheaply in Japan and brought to Malta where they were sold once the gauges were tampered with.

The cars were sold after false information was inputted in local systems and forged Japan Export Vehicle Inspection Centre (JEVIC) certificates were printed in Malta.

Some cars had discrepancies of between 30,000km and 130,000km.

Times of Malta reported last year that the police are tasked with inspecting used vehicles imported from non-EU countries as soon as they arrive in Malta.

The police must write down the vehicle mileage at the time of inspection on a form provided by Transport Malta.

The form – known as the Customs and Police Inspection Form – appears to suggest that the police are legally bound to verify the vehicle’s real mileage and detect any wrongdoing or fraudulent activity on the odometer.

However, it is unclear at which point in the importation process the police perform this inspection.

It is also unclear whether the suspension of the four officers was related to shortcomings in vehicle inspections.

Sources told Times of Malta the four officers were put on what is known as a ‘precautionary suspension’ until further investigations are concluded.

The police are yet to charge anyone in connection with the alleged fraud.

At least one of the dealers appears to be still operating, advertising used Japanese cars on their Facebook page as recently as August 12.