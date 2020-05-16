Fourteen new COVID-19 cases were identified between Friday and Saturday, health authorities have said.



It is the third consecutive day in which the number of newly-detected coronavirus cases has reached double digits. Malta has now confirmed 546 cases of COVID-19.



The new cases were detected from 1,727 swab tests – a national one-day record number of tests.



Two further patients have recovered from the virus, meaning 450 patients have now overcome the infection. Healthcare professionals currently have 90 active cases in their care.

The new figures were released, unannounced, by the Health Ministry via Facebook.

In the social media post, the ministry said that Superintendent for Public Health Charmaine Gauci would be providing more detail on the latest cases during her daily COVID-19 briefing, which is scheduled for 12.30pm.