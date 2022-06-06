The fourth edition of Saving Our Blue marine protection campaign has been launched.

The campaign is aimed to raise awareness against marine pollution and support the importance of sustainable decisions to further reduce the use of single-use plastic.

It targets the public through various initiatives, including an educational campaign on the harm waste can pose to marine life. The campaign’s mascot is Maggie the sea turtle.

She will raise awareness through a series of episodes about her adventures.

Several beach clean-ups will be organised together with other dive clean-ups around beaches in Malta and Gozo with the participation of government entities, voluntary organisations and private companies.

Environment Minister Miriam Dalli urged the public to do their part by opting for alternative products and participating in the clean-ups.

Statistics show that the most common waste items collected in local beach clean-ups are cigarette butts, plastic bottles, spoons, straws, bottle caps and cups.

Those interested in taking part should contact Saving our Blue on social media platforms for more information.