A youth targeted in a drug raid at a Żabbar residence earlier in April was arraigned on Friday following his arrest on Wednesday as he was returning from abroad.

Friday’s arraignment was the fourth linked to the raid, after three other youths, including two siblings, were arraigned on Sunday.

The 22-year-old sprayer, who lives at the residence that was targeted in the raid, pleaded not guilty to cultivating cannabis and possession of the plant under circumstances denoting that the drug was not solely for personal use.

He was also charged with possession of cannabis resin and cocaine as well as with relapsing.

Prosecuting Inspector Marshal Mallia said that the arrests came about as a result of a joint operation between the Drug Squad and Żabbar district officers on April 21.

Armed with a search and arrest warrant, officers raided the residence where they found 13 cannabis plants, 440 grams of cannabis grass, some eight grams of cocaine and eight grams of cannabis resin.

Other drug paraphernalia, including a set of scales, a burner phone, a box of coins and a number of sealable bags, were also discovered during the raid.

A man who was present at the time of the raid told the police that some of the items were his but the rest belonged to his housemate who happened to be abroad at the time.

On Wednesday, the other resident returned to Malta and was promptly taken into custody.

Under interrogation, he allegedly admitted ownership of the plants but insisted that he had nothing to do with the rest of the items.

The youth, whose name is not being published in view of ongoing police investigations, pleaded not guilty.

A request for bail was objected to in view of the nature of the charges and the fact that the accused was a relapser.

However, when asked by presiding Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras, the prosecutor confirmed that there were no civilian witnesses in this case.

After hearing submissions, the court upheld the request for bail against a deposit of €5,500, a personal guarantee of €14,500, daily signing of the bail book and a warning not to approach prosecution witnesses in any manner.

Inspector John Leigh Howard also prosecuted. Lawyer Amadeus Cachia was defence counsel.