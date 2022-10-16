Patients with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) are being forced to pay hundreds of euros for medication that is usually supplied free of charge by the government.

A shortage of various dosages of Methylphenidate is affecting patients of all ages, including young children who rely on the medication to maintain their day-to-day routine which includes going to school.

If they do not take their medication, I will have no option but to take them out of school - Parent David Brooks

David Brooks, the father of two boys aged six and nine with ADHD, said he was recently informed that the medication was unavailable.

This was a repeat of what had happened in March, he noted.

Brooks said he had not been given any explanation by the pharmacy and was simply told there were issues at the government’s Central Procurement and Supplies Unit.

The government replied to questions on the issue on Wednesday evening, saying it was expecting the medication to arrive in the coming days.

Procurement from UK takes longer due to Brexit

“Since these products are being imported from the UK, a different registration process must be triggered due to Brexit, which unfortunately lengthens the procurement process,” a spokesperson said.

But for now, Brooks has no option but to purchase the medication at a cost of more than €250 every month.

He is afraid that, if the shortage persists, he may not be able to cover the expenses each and every month.

“I can get the money for the next month or two but longer will be a problem. If they do not take their medication, I will have no option but to take them out of school,” Brooks said.

He also called on the authorities to, at least, provide information to families who have been impacted.

A spokesperson for the NGO ADHD Malta said the issue has persisted for months. The medication is “very expensive” and those with ADHD do not benefit from any kind of allowance.

The spokesperson added that relying on agents who supply the drugs privately may not be a long-term solution since they also have limited stock.

These agents, she said, would need to plan ahead.

This is not the first time that issues with ADHD medications have made headlines.

In 2021, there were calls on the government to revert to branded medication as the treatment offered for free was having a detrimental effect on some of the children and adults.

This issue is still unresolved, the NGO says.