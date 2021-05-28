The United Grand Lodge of England, which administers the two English Lodges of Freemasons in Malta, has "categorically" denied any involvement in the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The lodge said the Grand Master of the Sovereign Grand Lodge of Malta, which is an entirely separate organisation, had also presented himself to the police to assist them with investigations.

“We have every confidence that the police will fully investigate the matter.”

Times of Malta is informed that the Grand Master, a Maltese national, met with the police on Wednesday.

Their statement was published two days after pardoned middleman Melvin Theuma testified in court how freemasons were linked to the murder of Caruana Galizia.

Theuma said that the freemasons allegedly gave €100,000 to Vince Muscat, who has since admitted his role in the murder.

He said the money was not handed to Muscat because he had been then been arrested and charged with Alfred and George Degiorgio.

The statement said that Freemasonry is on the largest charitable givers in the UK, contributing to more than £42m to deserving causes last year alone.