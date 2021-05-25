A Europol witness is to testify in the compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech on Tuesday

The wealthy businessman is accused of conspiring to murder journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in a car bomb on October 16, 2017.

It is not the first time the EU law enforcement agency has testified in the case - last year its data extraction experts testified about data from what was dubbed 'Operation Blue Elephant'.

Earlier this month, Fenech made his latest bail request - the eighth since he was arraigned in November 2019.

The accused was last in court in April, when the deputy attorney general outlined an alleged escape plan that would have seen Fenech sail from Malta to Sicily and on to Nice.

LIVE BLOG

Sound problems

11.09am The defence points out that they can't hear the recording "at all".

'Made a mistake'

11.08am Cremona is heard mentioning “spettur (inspector)” and “the person had made a mistake.”

Recording played

11.02am A recording is played to the court. It's a conversation between Melvin Theuma and Johann Cremona, who was a business associate of Yorgen Fenech.

Banned names

10.59am The magistrate reminds the media of a list of eight banned names. Their names are banned to safeguard their privacy as they are not directly linked to the case.

Melvin Theuma takes the stand

10.55am Melvin Theuma, the pardoned murder middleman, takes his place at a chair beside the witness stand. He has a small bottle of water in hand. An officer stands close by.

Melvin Theuma, left, arrives in court for a sitting in March. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Future witnesses

10.52am As she leaves the hall, Melvin Theuma waits to enter. Meanwhile the lawyers consult with the magistrate on a particular recording to be played out in court.

Arnaud informs the magistrate about the line up of future witness in the ocming sittings: Vince Muscat and Johann Cremona.

Testimony concludes

10.47am The witness confirms the name of her line manager who asked her to start and stop working on the phone exhibits. He was Donatas Mazenga, she says.

That's all from this witness today.

Arnaud objects

10.43am Inspector Arnaud strikes back. He confirms that he informed the defence on Monday but said the expert’s name was divulged “months ago” and in fact, the lawyers themselves had asked for her to testify. They knew her name and her role, he says.

The magistrate upholds the defence's request to reserve cross examination to a later date.

No time to prepare

10.41am The defence raises an issue: Fenech's lawyers were told "less than 24 hours ago" that the Europol expert would testify.

Thus it was impossible to prepare for the cross examination of the witness, lawyer Charles Mercieca says.

The magistrate takes his point on board and says the witness will have to return, detailing a list of sittings scheduled for June.

Stopped from working

10.39am She says she was asked to stop between October and November 2020, but does not recall the exact date.

Second phone

10.37am The witness says the same issue applied to both devices. She started with partial extraction but was not able proceed to full extraction on the second phone. So she left it in the Faraday room in hope of getting a new version of forensic tools. But at a certain point she was told to stop, even on the second phone.

Faraday room

10.32am She explains how the phone was examined in the Faraday room, where there is no radio or mobile signals and was placed on charge. The card was outside the phone but also in the room.

She found the password on 9 January 2020 and was trying to make the full extraction when she was told to stop and hand over to another colleague, Giuseppe Totaro.

Extracting information

10.26am One of the phones was an iPhone XS with a SIM card. The witness explains how she went about trying to make full extractions. Then at one point was told to stop by her line manager.



She explains how partial extraction means information which is extracted before the device is unlocked. Then once they get the password, they proceed to attempt to extract more.

Two phones

10.23am She tells the court she was instructed to start forensic work on the exhibits on November 22, 2019. She was at The Hague, and was handed the exhibits by a colleague. They were two phones with two SIM cards.

A brief CV

10.22am The witness gives a brief CV: she has been a forensic expert at the law enforcement sector for 15 years and now works in a digital forensic lab.

Europol headquarters in The Hague. Photo: Shutterstock

Europol witness takes stand

10.19am Arnaud presents a note sent by Europol to the court about the witness. It appears that Europol are relaying to the court what the witness may or may not testify about. The witness, Yulia Toma, takes the stand.

Who is giving evidence today?

10.15am Inspector Keith Arnaud says there will be a Europol witness today and then Melvin Theuma, the state witness who was granted a pardon for his role in the murder.

Sitting begins

10.14am Magistrate Rachel Montebello takes her place. The court is in session.

Fenech arrives

10.12am Yorgen Fenech has just taken his place in the dock. His lawyers have a private word with him.

Who's who

10.00am Welcome to our live blog. While we're waiting for today's hearing to start, familiarise yourself with the cast of characters in this case.

Yorgen Fenech: a business tycoon and heir to a family fortune, and the man in the dock. Fenech is accused of complicity in Daphne Caruana Galizia's murder;

Melvin Theuma: a taxi driver who worked for Fenech and who has testified that he served as a middleman between Fenech and the alleged hitmen;

Alfred Degiorgio, George Degiorgio: the alleged hitmen;

Vince Muscat: a self-confessed hitman who says he worked with the Degiorgios to kill Caruana Galizia. Muscat is now serving a 15-year prison sentence.

Jamie Vella and Robert Agius: the alleged bomb suppliers;

Keith Arnaud, Kurt Zahra: the lead police investigators and prosecutors;

Keith Schembri: a friend of Fenech's and the chief of staff to Joseph Muscat when he was prime minister;

Kenneth Camilleri: a staff member in the office of the prime minister;

Johann Cremona: One of Fenech's business associates;

Rachel Montebello: the presiding magistrate;

Gianluca Caruana Curran, Marion Camilleri, Charles Mercieca: Yorgen Fenech's legal team;

Jason Azzopardi, Therese Comodini Cachia: lawyers appearing for the Caruana Galizia family.

Philip Galea Farrugia, Anthony Vella: representing the attorney general's office.