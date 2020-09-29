A Freeport employee died on Tuesday, in the second occupational fatality of the day.

The police said the 36-year-old man from Safi died when a container fell on the lifter he was operating at around 5pm.

Members of the Civil Protection Department had to help get the man out of the vehicle. A medical team was also on site but the man was certified dead on the spot.

An inquiry is being held.

Malta Freeport said in a statement staff and management were devastated at the tragic loss.

"Our thoughts are with our colleague’s family and friends at this extraordinarily difficult time," the Freeport said.

Early on Tuesday morning, Mario Vella, a 57-year-old worker died during maintenance and cleaning work at the Kirkop tunnels.