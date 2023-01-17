The president of the French Football Federation, Noel Le Graet, has been placed under investigation for sexual harassment, prosecutors told AFP on Tuesday.

The probe was opened on Monday after football agent Sonia Souid made accusations against Le Graet in an affair that has rocked French football just weeks after France were beaten by Argentina in the World Cup final.

“He very clearly said to me in his apartment that if I wanted him to help me, I had to let him have his way with me,” said Souid, who gave interviews to sports daily L’Equipe and radio station RMC.

Le Graet, 81, has been president of the FFF since 2011 but was forced to step down last week pending the outcome of an audit of the federation performed by France’s Sports Ministry.

He had faced calls to resign after what he admitted were “clumsy remarks” about Zinedine Zidane’s potential interest in coaching the French national team.

