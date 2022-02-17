Developers have filed a fresh planning control application to build a big block of apartments in St Julian’s village core, on the site of a house believed to be among the oldest in the locality.

The area lies between two streets, St Elias Street and Birkirkara Hill, which falls within the St Julian’s urban conservation area.

The application, PC/00077/21, was filed by TUM Invest Ltd and architect Karl Ebejer. It proposes new building alignments and the construction of a new pedestrian street between the other two. A planning control application is often used to establish planning parameters, such as building heights, on a particular site. Planning permits are then typically issued based on these parameters.

A topographic survey will be carried out before the St Julian’s application is assessed by the Planning Authority.

In 2019, TUM Invest had applied to demolish an existing building and excavate a vacant plot to build two basement parking levels, an office and a shop, and a complex of 62 residential units on three levels and another three receded floors.

That application included the construction of a pedestrian road between St Elias Street and Birkirkara Hill.

The Superintendence of Cultural Heritage objected to the demolition of the building and the proposed height of the complex, saying that it would be in “disharmony” with the streetscape.

The PA rejected the application, partially because of its height and also because it ran counter to policies meant to protect and enhance the character of traditional urban areas. The Environment and Planning Review Tribunal then confirmed the decision on appeal.

Independent candidate Arnold Cassola has highlighted the new planning control application, describing it as an attempt to construct a large development that does not fit into the area’s conservation requirements.

“The area has the quaint and authentic characteristics of the village and most residents are worried about the development,” he said.

Cassola said the developer was seeking permission for a theoretical plan, without showing layout, size, shape and look of the buildings that may eventually be built.

The proposal for a pedestrian road six metres wide was also worrying as it could pave the way for vehicle use in the future, he added.

“The application threatens the integrity of one of the oldest buildings in St Julian’s and it is not clear how this realignment can actually materialise without demolishing this house,” Cassola said.