Friends of the couple who were killed in their Sliema home on Tuesday night have expressed shock at the death of two “beautiful souls” who were “always together”.

Christian Pandolfino and Ivor Maciejowski were found dead at their residence on Tuesday night. Police said it was too early to establish the motive of the shooting at their home in the quiet residential Locker Street at around 10.30pm last night.

Friends who spoke to Times of Malta said they had been together for at least four years, enjoyed working out and were regulars at MedAsia Playa beach club in Sliema.

Christian was a Maltese doctor who moved into investment banking while Ivor was a contemporary art dealer from Russia. He sometimes posted photographs and video of his art collection on his Instagram account.

Ivor Maciejowski was a contemporary art dealer and sometimes posted photographs of his art collection on his Instagram page. Photo: Instagram

Charles Van Maarschalkerweerd Borg, designer at Charles and Ron, said the news was "sad and shocking". He posted on Facebook: "Two of my friends have been murdered. Rest in peace Chris and Ivor. Condolences to the Family."

Another friend, Rebecca Dimech, described the couple as "beautiful, kind souls" and "amazing people that loved each other very much".

The news also shocked the local LGBTIQ community. In a Facebook post MGRM and the Social Channel wrote: "From all our team we extend our condolences To both families, friends and to all LGBTIQ Community."

Another friend, Keith Caruana, said they were often seen eating together at MedAsia.

"What a sad world, let's hope the aggressor gets caught and passes through hell," he said.