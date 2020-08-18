Two men were killed following a shooting at a residence in Sliema on Tuesday night, the police said.

Details are still sparse though witnesses said the incident took place around 10.30pm at a house in Locker Street, just seconds away from the Sliema promenade.

Police spokesman Brandon Pisani said it was early to establish the motive behind the shooting.

Pisani said the identity of the men is not yet known and it is unclear whether they were the victims of a hold-up. The victims were found lying on the ground in the upper and lower floors of the house.

The suspects are believed to be still at large. Police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward with any information.

Two ambulances were on site within minutes while several police cars blocked the area. Forensic experts were seen entering the house.