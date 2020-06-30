Friends of a man who was severely burnt when his boat caught fire are raising money to help him pay rent and other bills while he recovers in hospital.



Karl Pace, 34, was one of two men injured in the overnight fire at a marina in Mġarr, Gozo last week which burned for hours and damaged four moored boats.

The fire began at around 3.30am, as Pace lay asleep. Although he woke up in time, Pace had to run through the flames to escape and suffered burns on 60% of his body as a result.

Doctors now estimate that it will take him at least three months to recover. His face and vital organs were thankfully not damaged in the incident.



Friends of his have started a fundraiser to help him cover his bills and pay for medical expenses as he recovers.



“Karl has not asked for this, neither does he know about it,” organisers wrote on his Gofundme page.



“We simply want to help in some way that we can and maybe others who feel that they can will want to help too.”

“Karl is impeccably strong in his mind, body and heart so we are sure with all your love and support he will up and running very soon,” one of his friends wrote on Facebook.



More than €8,500 had been raised as of Tuesday morning through contributions from over 150 donors.



Organisers are hoping to raise a total of €15,000 to help their friend.