Simplifying animal welfare enforcement procedures, giving welfare officers more powers and embarking on education campaigns will be the top priorities for newly-appointed Animal Welfare Commissioner Alison Bezzina.

“Most often, abuse and neglect come from people who don’t know any better, or are still stuck to past beliefs about animal welfare,” she told Times of Malta in an interview.

“Educating them and teaching them the right way would reduce these cases of abuse and neglect naturally. This, in turn, would reduce the strain on the resources of the Animal Welfare Directorate, which is heavily under resourced.”

Bezzina will be working closely with the directorate to find a more efficient way of enforcing the law and bring people to justice.

“At the moment the system is very cumbersome and that is why not many people are taken to court to face justice. I will be working on recommendations to change the process of enforcing that law,” she said.

As things stand today, if someone is caught keeping a dog chained – which is illegal – they have to be taken to court. There is no mechanism that allows animal welfare officers to slap them with a fine. This applies to other offences under animal welfare law.

“I’d like to see a system where people learn their lesson through a fine before having to end up in court,” she said.

Also, when welfare officers confiscate animals from a person who is to be arraigned in court, that person is still allowed to take in more animals in the interim period.

“That also needs to change – if waiting for a court date, a person can’t bring in more animals,” she said.

Bezzina, a vocal animal rights campaigner, was appointed commissioner last month. Hers was what has been described as a baptism of fire.

Last week, she faced threats after criticising a change in Malta’s draft zoo policy. In an unexplained government change of heart, it would now allow petting of animals.

Zoo owner Anton Cutajar issued online threats to have her removed from her post and later issued an apology. But Bezzina is now happy to look past that and has publicly said she is open to working with anyone for the welfare of animals.

Over the years she has exposed various cases of animal abuse or neglect – championing causes and putting pressure where needed.

But what about the isolated cases where animals were in the spotlight for the wrong reasons – as aggressors?

One example is the case of the 95-year-old woman mauled to death by two pit bulls in her home in September.

Has enough been done in that case? Is Bezzina confident that would not happen again?

“That can happen again any time because dog training is not a regulated practice here. A strong dog that is not trained can turn aggressive. And, at the moment, anyone can claim to be a dog trainer or neglect to train their strong dog.

“Having said that, it is never ever the animal’s fault and, therefore, the animal should never ever have to pay the price,” she insists.

Bezzina was born an animal lover.

“I was raised in a family of animal lovers. Even though I was never allowed to have a pet until I was almost 18, we always fed cats in our streets, and helped every stray dog we came across,” she said.

Today she has two dogs: Carrie and Suki.

Over the years Bezzina became known as an animal activist especially when, three years ago, she channelled her energies into her blog I Will Not Go Away that tackled animal welfare issues.

“When I first started with the blog the mainstream media did not cover animal-related stories very often.

“But once I Will Not Go Away started to pick up momentum, the mainstream media too started to pick up on animal-related stories,” she notes.

Many journalists have taken an interest in such stories and they could pick up where she left off.

Although she will not keep her blog, she says her new role is not very different from that of an activist.

The ultimate aim is the same – to better the lives of animals.

“As an activist I used my blog to throw light on certain issues, as commissioner, I have more access to information, and more access to the authorities who ultimately make the final decisions,” she said.

The commissioner’s role is consultative and advisory. Will this be enough?

“Together with my team of experts I draw up reports and recommendations for the minister to take into consideration. It is then up to the minister to implement,” she explains.

“While more power to execute would be nice, I believe a government that invests in a commissioner intends to listen, weigh and consider the commissioner’s recommendations well.

“I don’t believe there is a power bigger and stronger than having the means to do this, and whilst our role is consultative, I believe we are well resourced to embark on a much-needed education and awareness campaign.”