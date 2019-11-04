Former Planning Authority executive chairman Johann Buttigieg is to be appointed CEO at the Malta Tourism Authority.

Government sources confirmed the move, saying he could take up his office at the MTA as soon as this week.

At present, Gavin Gulia heads the MTA as executive chairman – after the posts of chairman and CEO were merged. The two posts will now be split once again.

Last week, Mr Buttigieg stepped down from the Planning Authority in what was described by the PA as a decision based on “mutual consent”.

Although the authority did not say who would be replacing the outgoing executive chairman, sources said an acting chairman would be appointed for an interim period.

Mr Buttigieg was made the PA’s chief executive through a direct appointment in June 2013. Less than one year later, his designation was changed to executive chairman and his salary was increased by more than €20,000 a year.

His total pay package with the authority amounted to over €100,000 yearly.

Prior to 2013, Mr Buttigieg was a case officer with what was then known as the Malta Environment and Planning Authority. As head of the PA, he oversaw the demerger of what was previously known as Mepa, with environmental oversight duties hived off into the newly-created Environment and Resources Authority.

The MTA is part of Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi’s portfolio.