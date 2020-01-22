Funds are needed to restore a 120-year-old Floriana arch that was destroyed in a fire last year.

On April 27, 2019, the three-storey feast arch that traditionally held up a statue of St Publius, was burnt to a crisp in an arson attack that saw a blaze raging for 90 minutes. Four parked cars were also burnt in the process.

Bjorn Grima, a 33-year-old taxi driver from Valletta, was accused of setting fire to the arch, which investigators said was fed by a type of fuel, possibly petrol. Mr Grima has pleaded not guilty to the crime.

In a statement, the Floriana parish said that work to rebuild the arch has kicked off and is being carried out by brothers Ġulju and Charles Sacco, who are known for their work on large feast structures such as pedestals, bandstands and statue niches.

The parish said that the restoration project was initiated with the support of the Government’s Good Causes Fund, Archbishop Charles Scicluna and the Floriana Football Club.

However, costs for the structure’s intensive repairs are estimated to exceed €100,000 and further financial help is still required to see the completion of the project.

The St Publius arch was designed by Giorgio Cassar and was assembled in the streets of Floriana for the first time during the 1899 feast of St Publius.

The arch traditionally holds up an eight-foot effigy of St Publius, and was a staple in the locality’s feast regalia for 40 years, up until the outbreak of WWII. It wasn’t until 60 years later, in 1999, that the arch was assembled for the feast again.

Floriana Parish is welcoming donations for the ongoing work on the arch.

Donations can be passed on to Floriana Archpriest Dun Charles Cini or deposited into bank account number APS 106660330013.