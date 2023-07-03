The family of the artist and musician Andrew Schembri are asking friends and family to wear ‘white, light or colourful clothing’ at his funeral this Saturday.

Schembri, who was the guitarist for pioneering local band Brikkuni and also earned plaudits for his elaborate light installations as part of the artistic duo Late Interactive, died last week at the age of 29.

His funeral will take place on Saturday, July 8 at 9 am at the Żurrieq Parish Church.

Schembri's family has urged people to wear white, light or colourful clothes for Saturday's funeral.

Schembri's death shocked the local artistic community, and tributes poured in for the young guitarist, as many artists, actors and musicians recalled fond memories of working and collaborating with Schembri.

Times of Malta cartoonist Seb Tanti Burlo dedicated his Monday illustration to Schembri. The beautiful and colourful tribute was shared widely on social media.

“In honour of his spirit, people are invited to wear white, light or colourful clothing while respecting the sanctity of the space,” Schembri’s older brother, David wrote in an email providing details on the funeral.

Schembri was described as "brilliant" by fellow artists. Photo: Lisa Attard/Facebook

He said the family has been moved by the outpour of affection and support they have received in the past few days.

“While Andrew's loss is unsurmountable, we find some measure of solace knowing he touched so many lives with his luminous presence. We ask you to keep Andrew, his family, and his many friends, in your thoughts and prayers.”

His brother previously described Andrew as a "kind, intelligent, passionate, creative young man".

Schembri’s last public performance with Brikkuni, the band he joined in 2018, took place just ten days ago, opening for popular Ukrainian gypsy-punk band Gogol Bordello.

Schembri, who would have turned 30 in September, was the youngest of three brothers.

The family said donations, in Schembri's memory, can be made to Richmond Foundation or Għaqda Residenti taż-Żurrieq.

Għaqda Residenti taż-Żurrieq is an association sent up by Żurrieq residents to raise money to file a court appeal against a planning permit greenlighting the development of Nigret farmland.