Updated 6.25pm

Gale-force winds knocked down trees, forced venues to close and ferry trips to be rerouted on Saturday, with the strong gusts predicted to continue throughout the day.

The weather station at Malta International Airport issued a strong wind warning as its experts predicted winds to rise to up to force 8 on the Beaufort Scale.

Force 8 winds blow at speeds ranging from 62 to 74 kilometres per hour.

Trees were knocked down by the strong winds in parts of the island and the police warned motorists to proceed with caution.

Temples closed, football games postponed

The Ħaġar Qim temple complex was closed off to the public for a short while after Heritage Malta workers noticed that winds ripped part of the protective shelter that covers the neolithic temples.

The temples and steel shelter structure were not damaged.

In Ta' Qali, organisers of a three-day esports festival were forced to suspend Saturday's events after wind caused some damage to the MFCC venue.

Housing containers at the Ħal Far Open Centre were blown over early in the morning as residents, none of whom were injured, slept inside.

At the Centenary Stadium close by, winds damaged a stand shelter and led to the Malta Football Association calling off two scheduled Premier League matches.

Winds damaged a protective cover at the Ħaġar Qim temple complex. Photo: Heritage Malta

The strong winds also forced Gozo Channel to reroute its Malta-Gozo ferries around Comino. The company warned commuters to expect delays.

Virtu Ferries is also not operating its Malta-Sicily catamaran on Saturday, with the company having cancelled the trip on Friday in anticipation of unfavourable weather conditions. Extra trips are scheduled for Sunday to compensate.

Sea-front businesses in Marsalforn reported having to close as huge waves battered the promenade.

The fresh and fast winds will be accompanied by the odd rain shower on Saturday, with temperatures remaining below the 20 degrees Celsius mark.

Weather conditions are expected to moderate by Sunday morning, with winds gradually calming to force 3 or 4.