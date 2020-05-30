As communities and businesses settle into a new normal, local companies like GasanMamo Insurance are also stepping up with a stronger corporate social responsibility strategy. As an organisation with a long history of CSR, GasanMamo Insurance has always striven to support vulnerable communities as well as Malta’s heritage. During these challenging times the insurance company is ensuring that its CSR strategy offers the right support to those who need it most.

As a regular supporter of the Richmond Foundation, GasanMamo Insurance has always supported mental health issues, even offering free sessions to their staff. Now they are donating a substantial sum to the foundation’s recently-launched initiative, the gift of therapy, which provides a sympathetic ear and professional help to those who need it but cannot afford it. Thus, the foundation will offer an additional fifty free sessions to those who are in great need. The company has also reached out to Dar tal-Providenza, with a monetary donation allowing the residential home to purchase a number of forehead thermometers to be used on all those entering the homes. This donation has also enabled the home to buy smartphones for all residents enabling them to communicate with relatives and management in a safe manner.

“We wanted to make a direct impact on those who needed it most,” said Julian Mamo. “This is an all-hands-on-deck situation and now, more than ever, we need to pull together to help those who are struggling more than others during this difficult time”