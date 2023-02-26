Denzel Degiorgio, son of convicted killer George Degiorgio, was arrested on Sunday over a “money talks” Facebook post which he uploaded on Saturday when it was revealed that his father had been allowed out of prison for a family baptism party.

He was seen entering the headquarters of the Financial Crimes Investigations Department on Sunday afternoon where he was expected to be interrogated.

The incriminating post on Facebook over a photo of Denzel Degiorgio with his father George at the baptism party on Friday.

George Degiorgio was last year sentenced to 40 years imprisonment after admitting to blowing up journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. He and his brother Alfred have since demanded a retrial.

Times of Malta revealed the temporary release on Saturday. Images from Friday's party showed him smiling and posing for photos with relatives. Attending the party was at least one person suspected to be heavily involved in organised crime.

A representative for Degiorgio insisted that everything “was done legally, with all the necessary requests and authorisation from the authorities”.

The representative said the 59-year-old convict was accompanied by a special escort to keep a watchful eye over him.

When contacted, the prison authorities said Degiorgio was granted court permission to attend a family occasion following two court decrees, despite the objection of the Attorney General.

"The Correctional Services Agency followed its procedures following those decisions."

Former Nationalist MP Jason Azzopardi argued however in a Facebook post that the release was solely at the discretion of the Director of Prisons, not the courts.

Degiorgio was allowed out for the baptism ceremony at 5pm, followed by a reception at Giardini Lambrosa in Rabat at 6.30pm. He was ordered to be returned to prison by 9pm. Prison director Christopher Siegersma signed off on the plan.

Independent candidate Arnold Cassola responded to Denzel Degiorgio's message on Facebook, where he told him that money doesn't buy everything and that, unfortunately, no amount of money will bring people back.

"Your father has every right to enjoy the benefits given by the state. However, there is no need to show the photos on Facebook. With respect to the victims, Denzel. Because there are children like you who will never have the chance to say goodbye to their father or mother who was blown up. Thank you for listening to me, Denzel," Cassola wrote.