Two brothers who stand accused of having planted and detonated a bomb that killed journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia will be judged by a nine-person jury as a trial against them begins on Friday.

Alfred and George Degiorgio have been held in custody ever since they were arrested in December 2017, two months after Caruana Galizia was killed.

A third man who was arrested and charged alongside them, Vince Muscat, pleaded guilty and turned state’s witness last year. He is now serving a 15-year sentence for the murder.

A 30-minute break

11.49am The judge is done speaking, and the jury is given a short break.

They file out of court one-by-one and will now prepare for what will be some of the most important days of their lives.

Meanwhile, the judge orders that Alfred Degiorgio be kept under constant medical supervision, even while back behind bars at Corradino Correctional Facility.

The case is scheduled to resume at 12.10pm.

How the trial will proceed

11.44am The judge is still speaking, explaining the trial process to the jury.

The jury may ask questions about testimony and if those questions are valid, the witness will be asked to answer them. If they need a break or something explained to them, they may ask the court to do so. They will be given material from the trial while deliberating on the verdict.

When the judge is done speaking, the case will adjourn briefly to give jurors some time to gather some personal belongings (and themselves). And then proceedings will begin in earnest.

The prosection will go first, presenting its evidence.

Then the defence will present witnesses, if it wishes to, and decide if the accused are to testify. As said previously, they have the right to remain silent and that does not imply guilt in any way.

Finally, the judge will summarise the witness’ testimony.

Jurors cannot communicate with anyone – even the judge – except for in open court.

Substitute jurors will follow the case from start to finish, but will only deliberate if they need to replace any of the nine jurors.

The potato shed in Marsa where the Degiorgio brothers, as well as several others, were arrested. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Degiorgio's courtroom outburst: 'see you in hell'

11.36am George Degiorgio spent years sitting silently in prison, saying nothing about the case.

But he’s become more loquacious in recent months. Earlier this summer, he effectively confessed to the murder while speaking to a Reuters journalist and described it as “just business”. [This conversation, revealed in the Who Killed Daphne podcast, has so far not been submitted as evidence in this case so will not be considered by jurors].

And earlier this morning, before the judge had entered the courtroom, he let rip with an outburst which ended with the somewhat ominous words “perhaps we'll meet in hell”.

You can read more about that invective in our article about it.

The Degiorgio brothers (circled in red) during an onsite visit forming part of the magisterial inquiry into the murder. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Four key legal principles

11.33am The judge walks the jury through four key legal principles that they will need to keep in mind throughout the trial.

Presumption of innocence. The Degiorgios are presumed innocent until proven guilty. “You cannot start from the idea that they are guilty because they’re in the dock,” the judge tells the jury. Burden of proof It is the prosecution that must prove, beyond all reasonable doubt, that the accused are guilty. Not vice-versa. Right to silence. The accused have the right to remain silent. They can choose not to utter a word, and that does not infer that they are guilty or have something to hide. Related to this: what one accused says does not apply to the other. If one tries to blame the other, that is not proof against the other. Doubts go the accused’s way. Any reasonable doubt goes in favour of the accused. If the defence proves on a balance of probability that what they say is so, they will prove their innocence.

Foreign observers among those attending

11.26am The trial is being heard in hall 22, which is one of the Valletta law courts’ largest halls.

It's a packed courtroom, and among those attending are representatives from the European Centre for Press & Media Freedom and Article 19 - international organisations focused on issues surrounding media freedom.

Judge instructs the jury

11.15am With all the charges read out, judge Edwina Grima will now begin the trial with a brief speech which includes instructions to the jury.

“Your duty is to be judges of facts,” she tells them. They may have no legal training, but they are capable of doing this by carrying their task according to legal rules.

“You are the judges of fact and no one can interfere with that. I will guide you on the legal matters,” she reassures them.

”You will hear the evidence put forward by the prosecution. We started with the bill of indictment… please note that that is only what the attorney general says,” the judge tells jurors.

“You must only decide on evidence to be produced. You must come here a clean slate. A lot has been said about this case. But you must forget all that. You must not be prejudiced. Prejudice is the enemy of judgment.”

“Your judgment must be free of all outside influence, no one and nothing. Your judgement must be unbiased.”

Judge Edwina Grima, who is presiding over the trial by jury.

How was the jury selected?

11.10am We told you earlier that the jury is made up of five men and four women.

If you’d like to read more about how the jury was selected in this case, read our separate article about that.

What the Degiorgio brothers are charged with

11.04am The Degiorgio brothers face a number of major criminal charges.

Wilful homicide on October 16, 2017 Causing an explosion Illegally possessing explosives Criminal conspiracy Promoting, aiding and abetting a criminal conspiracy Actively conspiring together with others to murder

The bill of indictment, which the registrar is still reading out, goes into some detail about how the two accused men are alleged to have committed each of those acts: from conspiring with others to carry out the murder to acquiring the explosive, planting it in Caruana Galizia's car and detonating it while out at sea. All this was planned meticulously, prosecutors charge.

Jurors sworn in, read indictment

10.57am Jurors were all asked to take an oath, swearing that they will not speak to anyone except each other until they have reached a verdict.

It is only then that they are given the details about the case they will be deliberating: arguably the biggest murder trial in Maltese criminal history.

A court deputy reads out the bill of indictment and runs them through the facts of the case: Caruana Galizia was blown up in her car, and investigations involving the FBI and Dutch security service led police to the Degiorgio brothers and Vince Muscat.

Another failed Degiorgio bid

10.51am Earlier, the Degiorgios’ lawyer said that they have asked the Constitutional court to suspend the trial, because they have not had enough time to prepare for it.

Judge Edwina Grima, who is presiding over this case, now informs the defence that their request has been refused by that court.

It's the latest in a long list of attempts by the Degiorgios to have the case dismissed.

They have requested presidential pardons, filed constitutional objections, objected on fair trial grounds. They have even argued, after they were unable to find a lawyer, that being assigned a legal aid lawyer is a breach of their rights.

All those legal avenues turned out to be dead-ends. And then Alfred Degiorgio went on hunger strike, leading to further delays.

Who are the lawyers?

10.49am Deputy attorney general Philip Galea Farrugia and Giannella Busuttil are leading the prosecution. The Degiorgio brothers are being represented by lawyers Simon Micallef Stafrace and Martin Farrugia, from the court’s legal aid system.

They were assigned to the brothers after their original lawyer, William Cuschieri, resigned his brief.

The Caruana Galizia family is being represented by lawyers Therese Comodini Cachia and Jason Azzopardi.

Jury of five men and four women

10.44am Hello and welcome to this live blog of the first day of the trial of Alfred and George Degiorgio.

Proceedings in court began a while ago, but the media was precluded from reporting anything until a jury was composed.

That has now happened, with five men and four women selected to sit on the nine-person jury. Five substitute members have also been nominated.