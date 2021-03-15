Updated 5pm

Germany, France and Italy on Monday halted the use of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine after reported blood clotting incidents in Europe, despite assurances from the vaccine's co-developer that it is safe.

"After new reports of thromboses of the cerebral veins in connection with the vaccination in Germany and Europe, the PEI considers further investigations to be necessary," said the German health ministry, referring to a recommendation by the country's vaccine authority, the Paul Ehrlich Institute.

"The European Medicines Agency EMA will decide whether and how the new findings will affect the approval of the vaccine," it added.

Regulators in France and Italy also said that they would be suspending use of the vaccine for now.

"The decision has been made... to suspend the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine as a precaution, hoping that we can resume it quickly if the judgement of the EMA allows it," French President Emanuel Macron said at a press conference, adding that an announcement by the EMA was expected on Tuesday afternoon.

Italy's regulator said it would suspend the jab "as a precautionary and temporary measure pending European Medicines Agency (EMA) rulings".

They join a number of other European countries, including Ireland, the Netherlands and Denmark, which have suspended usage of the shots, which were jointly developed with the University of Oxford.

As of last week, no adverse effects had been reported in Malta from a batch of the AstraZeneca vaccine that was being investigated in several countries about a possible link to blood clots.

'No link' to clotting

Both the British-Swedish company and Oxford have said there is no link between their vaccine and blood clotting. The UK government has also said it sees no reason to stop rollout of the vaccine. The World Health Organisation has also said it sees no issue with it.

Concerns about blood clotting were first raised in Denmark.

AstraZeneca has said the 15 incidences of deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and 22 events of pulmonary embolism reported among those given the vaccine was "much lower than would be expected to occur naturally in a general population".

The UK, which has administered several million doses of the vaccine, has said there is no evidence of an increased risk when taking the vaccine.

EU suspicions

It is the second time in two months that the AstraZeneca vaccine has come in for bad press from EU leaders.

In early February, Germany and France had warned that the vaccine may be ineffective when given to older patients, citing insufficient data. That prompted several other countries to follow their lead in only administering the vaccine to younger cohorts.

But that warning was withdrawn some weeks later, with authorities acknowledging that the vaccine worked in older patients. Malta is currently administering the vaccine to those up to age 70.

Tensions between the pharmaceutical manufacturer and the EU have been high in recent weeks, with AstraZeneca saying last week that it expected to deliver fewer vaccines than originally planned to the EU, due to "export restrictions".

EU internal market commissioner Thierry Breton went public with his displeasure last week, saying he was not seeing “best efforts” from the manufacturer.

"I see efforts, but not ‘best efforts’ — that’s not good enough yet for AstraZeneca to meet its Q1 obligations," Breton said. "It’s time for AstraZeneca’s board to exercise its fiduciary responsibility and now do what it takes to fulfil AZ’s commitments."