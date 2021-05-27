The outdoor festivities group of The Visitation parish of Għarb kept up with their programme despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Like other groups, the members meet regularly on a voluntary basis to carry on with their work.

This year, the group embarked on the renovation and restoration of the main pedestal of the square. With great attention, the sculpture works of the pedestal have been dismantled piece by piece and cleaned from paint. Alvin Pace is taking care of the gilding and painting of the whole pedestal.

Another project is a set four new pedestals to be set up on the church parvis during the feast. The decorations of the pedestals have been created by Alvin himself and set in fibre glass.

The decorations will then be painted and gilded. All the work is being done for free.