The parapet wall of a row of houses in Għarb, Gozo, collapsed and damaged several parked cars on Thursday as persistent rain pummelled the Maltese islands.

Photos of the incident published by TVM show Triq il-Knisja, which leads to the Għarb parish church, showered in dust and large chunks of rubble, as a gregale storm continues to batter the Maltese Islands.

A police spokesperson confirmed that the incident happened at around 2 pm on Thursday afternoon and that nobody was injured, but six cars parked in the vicinity had suffered damages as a result.

Times of Malta is informed that rescuers from the civil protection department are on site and working to clear the streets of rubble.

The gregale storm Helios has seen Malta and Gozo flooded with torrential rains and with the Meteorological Office issuing an orange wind warning.

In Xagħra, Gozo, mayor Christian Zammit reported that a retaining wall in Triq it-Tafla, an arterial road which leads motorists to the Ġgantija Temples, had collapsed overnight due to the storm.

Zammit said that in recent days a tender to carry out works on the road had been selected by the Gozo Ministry and that the winning bidder would be carrying out remedial works on the area prior to the commencement of the planned project.

“In the meantime, I urge people to avoid the area and to follow any traffic diversions,” Zammit said.

