Updated 3.30pm

Malta woke up to a barrage of constant rainfall on Thursday, with several areas flooded and a gregale dubbed Storm Helios seeing the Meteorological Office issue an orange wind warning.

Photo: Jonathan Borg

Footage shared on social media shows several roads around Malta running rivulets of streaming water as motorists attempt to navigate the poor weather conditions.

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

In Triq il-Foss in Fgura, the road leading to the Hompesch Gate, water reached the top of the tyres of most vehicles and flooded over central strips.

In Mdina Road, Qormi, the road appears to have sprung a leak, as water can be seen spraying out of a manhole cover and doing very little to alleviate the water retention on the drenched tarmac.

Similar scenes were reported in Balzan and Mosta, readers reported, while in St Julian’s a bus shelter was blown to pieces, with the bench toppled over and the back-panel glass hanging on by a thread to the metal frame above.

The Malta Road Traffic Updates app reported that Triq il-Marsa, the road leading to the Turkish cemetery in Marsa, St Andrew’s Road in Pembroke and Tal-Barrani road, which is the primary arterial road linking Tarxien, Fgura, Żabbar, Żejtun, Għaxaq and the Bulebel industrial estate, are waterlogged and should be avoided.

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The wind and rain also led to an increased demand for taxis.

Matthew Bezzina from Ecabs said this was due to various reasons, including the inconvenience of alternative modes of transport such as walking, cycling or waiting for a bus.

Besides, as rain also led to additional traffic, people who would otherwise make multiple stops in the morning may have opted to book a cab. This happened the world over whenever there was bad weather, he said.

A spokesperson for the Met Office told Times of Malta on Thursday that the Maltese Islands are set to experience very strong (F7) east to east northeast winds, at times reaching gale force (F8) over exposed areas.

“The weather will be cloudy and rainy throughout the day, with precipitation becoming moderate to heavy at times. The wind is expected to decrease slightly by this evening, becoming strong east northeast (F6), and then increasing again overnight, reaching gale force (F8),” the spokesperson said.

Flooding in Balluta. Video: Huw Thomas

Localised thunderstorms and hail are also expected this evening, the spokesperson added, saying that a gale wind warning is also currently in force for the sea area 50 nautical miles from Malta.

The Gozo Channel operator said on Thursday afternoon trips, including those scheduled for Friday, might be delayed or even cancelled.

Gozitans employed by the Ministry for Active Ageing who work in Malta are meanwhile being asked to report to work at Dar Padova in Gozo. Minister Jo Etienne Abela urged Gozitan ministry employees to contact their superiors as soon as possible.

Times of Malta photographer Jonathan Borg captured the coastal areas in the North Harbour area taking a severe battering from the rough seas, with crashing waves tumbling over the rocks and onto the promenade in Sliema.

In Valletta, the sea churned tirelessly beneath the gloomy grey skies, with waves crashing into the breakwater.

Video: Jonathan Borg

The Met Office said the impact of Storm Helios could be on par with the 2019 gregale where wind gusts reached 133km/h in speed.

“The effects of this storm are expected to be somewhat similar to the storm of 2019 with gale force winds affecting the Maltese Islands, gusts reaching up to 60 knots on Friday, February 10, and high seas on the Northeastern coast. The public is advised to take the necessary precautions,” the spokesperson said.

Video: Jonathan Borg

On Friday, gale-force (F8) winds are expected throughout the day, becoming very strong (F7) by the evening, with the weather largely being cloudy with showers. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 13°C while the minimum temperature will drop to 9°C. Real feel temperature during the day is expected to be 9°C.

The Met Office said that wind is expected to decrease overnight between Friday and Saturday, becoming strong to rather strong (F5-6) by Saturday morning. On Saturday evening the wind is expected to die down to a light to moderate northeast wind (F3-4). The weather will be partly cloudy, with a maximum air temperature of 14°C and a minimum air temperature of 7°C.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with a light (F2-3) north-northwest wind. A maximum air temperature of 14°C and a minimum of 6°C are forecast for the day.

St Paul procession postponed to Saturday

Meanwhile, the Għaqda tal-Pawlini, which organises Valletta’s feast of St Paul, being celebrated on Friday, said the external festivities which were meant to be held on Thursday and Friday have been postponed to Saturday.

The internal festivities will continue as planned. These include the pontifical mass on Friday. A musical programme will also be held at the La Valette Philharmonic Society premises on Friday at 1.30pm.

On Saturday, an activity dubbed Marċi Pawlini, will be held in Triq Santa Luċija at 2pm followed by the procession with St Paul’s statue along the streets of Valletta, starting from 5.30pm.

The notice posted to the top of the Wolt app

Food delivery apps suspend courier services

As the storm continued throughout the afternoon, those without plans for their lunch may have been left with their stomachs rumbling as food delivery apps suspended their courier services, saving drivers from having to face the inclement weather.

Several restaurants hosted on Bolt closed their restaurants for deliveries from the app, while rivals Wolt posted a notice at the top of the app advising clients that delivery options are limited and that even where delivery is possible, this may take a long time to arrive due to the poor weather.

Many restaurants on Bolt Food suspended courier deliveries