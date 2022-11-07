A six-year-old girl was seriously injured when she fell out of a window on Sunday afternoon, the police said on Monday.

The incident happened in Triq ix-Xwieki, Għargħur. The girl fell a height of one storey.

The police are investigating.

This was the second such incident within a few days.

On Saturday, an eight-year-old boy was critically injured when he fell off a balcony three storeys up, landing on a parked car below. The incident happened in Triq il-Villeġġjatura in St Paul’s Bay.