A six-year-old girl was seriously injured when she fell out of a window on Sunday afternoon, the police said on Monday.
The incident happened in Triq ix-Xwieki, Għargħur. The girl fell a height of one storey.
The police are investigating.
This was the second such incident within a few days.
On Saturday, an eight-year-old boy was critically injured when he fell off a balcony three storeys up, landing on a parked car below. The incident happened in Triq il-Villeġġjatura in St Paul’s Bay.
