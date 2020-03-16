As parents scramble to keep their children entertained, with schools have closed their doors, the Malta Girl Guides have launched a series of challenges that kids can do at home.

So far, 700 participants from Malta and Gozo, but also the US, Sweden, the UK and Australia have joined in the fun that kicked off on Sunday.

The first Malta Girl Guides Quarantine Challenge saw kids create a model of the COVID-19 with whatever they found at home.

A new challenge will be launched every other day and participants are in a chance to earn a own #mggquarantinechallenge badge.

All challenges will be launched via MGG’s Facebook page and after completing the challenges, each participant can share their work through social media.

They should tag the association’s page and add the hashtags #mggquarantinechallenge and #beattheboredom.

MGG said that there will be no need to leave the safety of one’s home to complete the challenge, and that is the message it wanted to pass on as an association.

Parents or guardians of children who are not yet on social media can share the challenges from their own profile.

Those who want to beat the boredom and join in the challenge can download an application form here.

More information on the Malta Girl Guides Facebook Page or Instagram page.