All schools and childcare centres will close their doors for a week as from Friday, Prime Minister Robert Abela announced.

This includes the University of Malta, and the decision will be revised next week.

Fielding questions from the media, Abela said that everyone had to do their bit, and parents could take leave.

The Health Minister meanwhile urged children to avoid visiting their grandparents because while they were less at risk, they were carriers and the elderly were more vulnerable.

Elderly people on the Pharmacy of Your Choice scheme will be supplied with two months worth of their medicines, Chris Fearne said on Thursday.

"The government was initially focusing on keeping the virus out of Malta. All [nine] cases have so far been imported. The focus has now shifted to limiting contact between people within the country, in order to limit transmission," Fearne said, not excludind more drastic measures if there is sustained transmission.

Despite health authorities insisting on Thursday that only those who travelled to affected countries should not return to school, five private schools have already closed their doors.

Addressing the same press conference, Education Minister Bonnici said that while absenteeism in schools was average on Monday, it shot up in state schools in the following days.

He added that Malta was one of the few countries to shut down all education institutions.

Bonnici said that the university was prepared for the closure, and lecturers will provide details soon. The government will discuss similar measures with the teachers' union.

Matsec too will announce special arrangements for O'level orals exams meant to be held next week. Oral exams, he added, will not count towards the final, exam mark.

Mass events should be cancelled

Abela has also urged all mass events to be cancelled with immediate effect. Meanwhile, senior and youth football league games will be played behind closed doors.

"The government will not tolerate people going on with mass events. Now is not the time for such attitudes," he warned, adding that the Labour Party will cancel its Sunday political events.

Abela added that if people did not cooperate with measures about mass gatherings like weddings, the government will have to ramp up enforcement.

As from Monday, mass will be transmitted on TVM2 and Archbishop Charles Scicluna will announce more measures.

Abela however noted that there was, as yet, no need to close down businesses.

The prime minister added that the government was not excluding anything when it comes to supporting businesses, but he did not elaborate on the issue.

The 111 helpline is going to be bolstered fivefold to reduce waiting time for calls. People under quarantine can call 2141 1411 for anything they may need, including food.