ADPD on Saturday slammed the authorities for prioritising commercial interests over "safe and accessible infrastructure for people".

Addressing a press conference in Marsascala, Green Party spokespeople Sandra Gauci and Brian Decelis said the interests of residents and visitors were being ignored, with pavements being increasingly taken over by catering establishments.

A recent exercise carried out by the Marsascala Residents Network and Times of Malta shows that several outlets along the promenade have taken up all the available space in front of them.

In some cases, they are setting up chairs and tables even outside their extended outdoor areas.

At least one restaurant set up a structure before applying for a permit while another one defied a removal order. Still another eatery has had similar work sanctioned.

On Saturday, Decelis said it had become common practice for commercial entities to install extensions before the relevant permits are requested.

"The permanent placing of tables and chairs on pavements makes life difficult, especially for all those with mobility issues or in the case of parents with babies in pushchairs.

"Moreover, residents in the vicinity of these establishments have to suffer the ever-increasing problem of loud music, especially in summer," he said.

Gauci meanwhile noted that the relevant authorities – tourism and planning in particular – were "more business-friendly than people-friendly when it should actually be the other way round".

"This is the result of government policy that allows commercial interests to reign with impunity. Government and public authorities do not prioritise safe and accessible infrastructure for people," she said.

"The policy about the placing of chairs and tables in public places had been drawn up by an inter-ministerial committee that had specifically excluded the participation of our localities’ representatives. Therefore, residents’ interests have been completely ignored. We demand our pavements back today," Gauci added.

She said any development in public spaces should be sanctioned in agreement with the local council which, in turn, should give absolute priority to the residents.