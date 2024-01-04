Parts of the countryside off Miżieb have been temporarily transported back to the era of the Roman Empire, as construction begins on a fresh set for the Gladiator sequel.

Crew members were seen setting up huge 'stone' arches along a country road in Mellieħa as production resumes on Ridley Scott's highly anticipated film following an international actors' strike.

The historical epic is slated to be released in November this year but it is unclear if the strike will lead to delays.

Crew members set up parts of the film set. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Irish actor Paul Mescal will star in the sequel alongside A-lister Denzel Washington and prominent actors Barry Keoghan, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen and Derek Jacobi.

It is 24 years since the release of Gladiator, which starred Russell Crowe as Maximus, a former general forced into becoming a gladiator under the rule of the self-appointed Roman emperor Commodus, played by Joaquin Phoenix.

The film was a massive hit and won an Oscar for Best Picture, and Crowe took home the prize for Best Actor.

More than two decades later, the sequel is again being shot in Malta, with hundreds of extras engaged for the filming.

Part of the countryside set under construction. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

The production has been largely shot at Fort Ricasoli, the large fortification in Kalkara, which also served as the main setting for the original film.

Scott's latest film, Napoleon, which was also partly shot in Malta was released in November.

Workers constructing the set. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

In an interview with the New Yorker to promote that film, Scott revealed that he had been halfway shooting 'Gladiator 2' when the actors strike halted production.

The 86-year-old director said he spent the time editing the 90 minutes he had of the Gladiator sequel.