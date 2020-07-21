Standards Commissioner George Hyzler is to present a revised draft code of ethics for MPs in an attempt to close “glaring” gaps when it comes to the acceptance of gifts.

Replying to questions from Times of Malta, Hyzler said his office was completing a draft revised code of ethics together with guidelines on various matters, including the acceptance of gifts, benefits and hospitality.

A report by the standards commissioner revealed last week shows how former prime minister Joseph Muscat had accepted four first-class tickets costing €21,000 for a weekend trip to Dubai in December 2019.

Muscat did not declare the €21,000 gift in his annual filings to parliament, ostensibly because the person who paid for the trip did not have a direct interest in influencing local legislation.

Questioned in January, the former prime minister had claimed the trip was paid for using “personal, private funds”.

Glaring lacunae in the existing code

The code of ethics for MPs obliges parliamentarians to declare trips abroad funded by third parties only if those people have this direct interest.

Hyzler said the revised draft code and guidelines, along with recommendations for their adoption, are expected to be presented to parliament by the end of July.

“The proposed guidelines on gifts will address the glaring lacunae in the existing code that seems to allow without any restriction gifts or hospitality to MPs from persons that do not have a direct or indirect interest in legislation before the House,” Hyzler said.

This will be followed by a proposal for a revision to the code of ethics for cabinet members, which currently only prohibits gifts that may place ministers under an obligation towards donors or compromise their judgement.

Hyzler said the new rules will include provisions on what is acceptable or otherwise, introduce thresholds and, more importantly, propose the setting up of a register of interests that will include a section on gifts, benefits and hospitality together with a time limit for registration.

The aim will be to oblige ministers and parliamentary secretaries to declare gifts over a certain value that are not prohibited, meaning that either the gifts are refused or else they are declared in the register.

Muscat was recently found guilty of breaching the MPs’ code of ethics by accepting three expensive bottles of Château Pétrus from 17 Black owner and murder suspect Yorgen Fenech as a birthday present last year.