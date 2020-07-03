Former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat breached the MPs' code of ethics by accepting expensive bottles of wine from murder suspect Yorgen Fenech, an investigation by the Standards Commissioner has concluded.

Parliament Speaker Anġlu Farrugia confirmed on Friday that commissioner George Hyzler found a breach by Muscat, who received the wine as a birthday gift in early 2019.

Farrugia confirmed the finding during a committee meeting to discuss the Commissioner's report.

All members on the committee agreed that the report should be published in its entirety.

Committee member Edward Zammit Lewis argued that the breach was not a grievous one and that no further sanctions were warranted. Opposition MP Karol Aquilina, however, argued the breach was more serious than that.

The report, which was prompted by a complaint filed by former Alternattiva Demokratika chairman Arnold Cassola, is set to be discussed on July 22.

MPs found guilty of a breach can face a range of sanctions, ranging from a written apology by the MP in question to demanding repayment of any resources improperly used. The committee can also recommend that parliament take any other measure it may deem fit.

Expensive wine for a notorious party

Times of Malta had last December revealed Fenech's gift to Muscat of three bottles of Pétrus wine. The wine is estimated to be worth thousands of euros and was given to Muscat during a notorious birthday party Muscat held at Girgenti palace in early 2019.

A spokesperson for Muscat had confirmed that Fenech attended the party, saying that the invitation to them had been extended "after consultations with the Malta Security Services".

At the time, sources close to Muscat said the bottles of wine were “certainly not” in the prime minister’s personal wine rack but were “in the possession of the State”.

Fenech had also gifted the then-prime minister two expensive watches, also worth thousands.

The business tycoon was arrested in November of last year and charged with complicity in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia. He is pleading not guilty to the charges.