The Glenn Miller Orchestra is to perform in Malta on November 18 with a live performance at the Mediterranean Conference Centre (MCC) in Valletta.

The orchestra, with a history dating back to the 1930s, has a long legacy in the realm of big band music.

The American swing dance band was formed by Glenn Miller in 1938.

Miller was a popular conductor, composer, trombone player and recording artist before and during World War II.

The band he founded became the most popular and commercially successful dance orchestra of the swing era and gave rise to one of the greatest singles-charting acts of the 20th century.

As of this year, bandleader, trumpeter, songwriter and former actor Ray Anthony is the last surviving original member of the orchestra.

The orchestra’s unique sound, characterised by its blend of swing and big band jazz, promises to transport audiences to an era of “elegance and nostalgia”.

Led by a new generation of musicians, the orchestra continues to tour the globe, sharing Miller’s compositions.

“With tickets already selling out at an astonishing rate, this concert is poised to become one of the most significant musical experiences in Malta’s cultural calendar,” say the organisers.

“The Glenn Miller Orchestra’s arrival on the island marks a milestone for Malta, underscoring its reputation as a hub for artistic excellence.

“This November, Malta will be taking a step back in time with the Glenn Miller Orchestra’s melodies. Don’t miss out on this historic moment that promises to resonate with music enthusiasts and history buffs alike.”

For ticket information and inquiries, please visit showshappening.com/mcc/Glenn-Miller-Orchestra or contact at@adevents.com.mt.