Second-half goals from Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman have sent Bayern top of the Bundesliga table with four matches remaining with a 2-0 home win over rock-bottom Hertha Berlin.

Lowly Hertha defended astutely against a Bayern side still struggling to find the fluency they displayed earlier in the season and with 25 minutes to go it appeared the match was heading for a 0-0 draw.

Gnabry had other ideas however, heading in a Kimmich chip in the 69th minute, his first league goal since early February.

The goal broke Hertha’s stubborn resistance, Coman scoring ten minutes later, again assisted by Kimmich.

The win puts Bayern one point clear of Dortmund and on course for a record 11th straight Bundesliga title.

