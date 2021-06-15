President George Vella has called on the two per cent of people who said in a survey that his office was corrupt to report any evidence to the police.

The statement from the office of the president came after a Transparency International survey of people in Malta rated various institutions on levels of corrruption.

At the top was business executives, which a quarter of respondents believed were mostly or all corrupt people.

A fifth thought MPs were mostly or all corrupt, 17% indicated the prime minister and 14% suggested government officials.

At the very bottom of the ranking, after judges (8%), councils (7%), police (6%) and bankers (4%) was the office of the president, with only 2% saying it was full of mostly or all corrupt people.

But the president was the only person to react to the survey when it was published on Tuesday.

"In this regard, the Office of the President invites these individuals who have expressed these concerns to, if they have any evidence of corruption, refer them to the Malta Police for their attention," the statement said.

The survey also found that one in three people in Malta admitted exploiting personal connections to get access to a public service in the last year.