Independent Opposition MPs Godfrey Farrugia and Marlene Farrugia on Wednesday urged the 19 Nationalist MPs who voted against party leader Adrian Delia to immediately go to the President for Malta to get an Opposition leader who instilled hope and confidence as soon as possible.

Adrian Delia lost a vote of confidence on Tuesday night but insisted he had no intention of stepping down as Nationalist Party leader.

In a post on Facebook, the Farrugias wrote that the country required a credibly-led strong and trustworthy Opposition much more than ever before.

This was because there had never been, in the country’s history, a government so mired in corruption.

While on a personal level they wished Delia health and prosperity, they did not have a shred of confidence in him on a political level.

The Farrugias said they had made this clear from the beginning as it could immediately be seen that Delia lacked the credentials and freedom to fight the corrupt gang in government and could never be bellieved by the electorate that he could provide a better alternative government.

They said they were with the 19 MPs who voted against Delia and invited them to go to the President immediately for Malta to get an Opposition leader who instilled hope and confidence as soon as possible.

Malta needed an Opposition leader who was capable of leading an effective and respected Opposition and who could provide a clean alternative government when the time came.

All MPs should place the country and the people first and foremost in their decisions and use power to serve and not to be served.

Malta and Gozo deserved better, they said.