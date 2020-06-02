A Good Samaritan Bill which will exempt people rescuing others in emergency situations from criminal and civil liability, is set to clear the last parliamentary hurdle after a lengthy legislative process.

Piloted by Opposition MP Claudio Grech the legislation will give immunity from criminal and civil liability in cases where something unavoidably goes wrong during rescue or attempted rescue of persons in imminent danger.

The Private Member’s Bill was moved in June 2018.

Although the Bill is only two pages long, it took 24 months to make it through committee stage following minor amendments agreed by government and Opposition. It will be clearing the last legislative hurdle, the third reading stage, in the coming days.

The need for such a law was highlighted late last year when it transpired that the administration of life-saving emergency medication, such as EpiPen or insulin, could expose first-aiders to the risk of prosecution.

The new law will not apply if the victim suffers injury or harm through negligence.

Last October The Malta Resuscitation Council and the Malta College of Family Doctors called on the government to enact the Good Samaritan’s Bill without delay.