The government insisted on Wednesday that a declaration made in court does not mean that it will not press for sanctions against suspected oil smugglers Gordon and Darren Debono.

“There was absolutely no change in direction in the potential issuance of sanctions against Gordon Debono and Darren Debono with the United Nations,” the Foreign Affairs Ministry said.

Its statement came one day after a representative of the local Sanctions Monitoring Board confirmed under oath a declaration made by the Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister which indicated that they would not be pressing for action against Gordon Debono in “any forum”.

That declaration was made after a lawyer for Gordon Debono sought to block Malta from taking any measures against his client.

The government filed an identical reply on Wednesday morning in a similar case filed by Gordon Debono’s associate Darren Debono to block Malta from taking further measures.

But the ministry insisted the declaration was made “to explain that the elements for the issuance of a warrant of prohibitory injunction did not subsist” and that it did not rule out any action in the future.

'Obscene'

Gordon Debono’s lawyer, Robert Montalto, told Times of Malta that he would be filing legal action following the statement.

“The government and the Attorney General’s actions are obscene and intended to illegally manipulate the course of justice,” Dr Montalto said.

Authorities have in the past sought to enforce sanctions against Mr Debono, his associate Darren Debono and Libyan businessman Fahmi Bin Khalifa.

Attempts to have international sanctions passed through the UN Security Council reportedly stalled after Russia filed a technical hold requesting more details before endorsing them.

On Wednesday, the Attorney General told a court that he would not reveal whether or not Malta had requested UN sanctions. Nevertheless, he added, if it had, the decision to accept or reject them would be entirely with the UN Security Council.