Inter-ministerial talks about what to do with vacant GoTo reserved parking spots are under way, with the likelihood being that they will be made exclusively available to electric cars.

“We are in discussions with the transport minister and Transport Malta to reach agreements on these parking spaces,” Energy Minister Miriam Dalli told Times of Malta.

Popular car sharing service GoTo Malta ended its operations on September 30, after four years of service. The company said it decided to end its local services after a “lack of user uptake” and because of the “deep impact” of the pandemic.

Energy Minister Miriam Dalli speaks about her plans for the spots. Video: Giulia Magri

GoTo’s electric cars and mopeds were available to all drivers without a reservation and could be parked in any of their 450 dedicated parking spots found across the country, most of which are found in the St Julian’s, Sliema and Gżira areas.

E-scooter sharing company Bolt called on the government to convert some of the previous parking spots into e-scooter bays, which could solve the issue of having e-scooters blocking pavements or taking up car spots.

We are in discussions with the transport minister and Transport Malta - Energy Minister Miriam Dalli

But Dalli said she would rather see the prime spots reserved for electric cars.

“Of course, my own preferred option and the option of my ministry is that these parking spaces are used for electric cars. We want to see more charging points available for those who have electric cars,” she said.

The lack of public charging stations is believed to be one of the main reasons putting off drivers from investing in electric cars, especially those who have no garage facilities.

Dalli has regularly spoken about the importance of green transport initiatives as Malta works towards its target of being carbon neutral by 2050.

Last month, she announced a new national policy for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, which will aim to regularise the sector and allow private investors to become charging point operators.