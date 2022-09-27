E-scooter sharing company Bolt has called on the government to capitalise on GoTo’s departure and convert some of the car-sharing company’s 450 reserved parking spots into e-scooter bays.

For Bolt, the departure of GoTo from Malta is a golden opportunity to introduce e-scooter parking places.

“These parking spots, if turned into electric scooter parking areas, could lend a helping hand in solving the parking problem in Malta,” Bolt micro-mobility country manager Kristian Kobescak said.

Bolt is now interested in taking them over for its scooters.

“We would be pleased to open a dialogue with the authorities and discuss a potential collaboration,” he added.

On Sunday, GoTo Malta told clients that September 30 will be their last day on the islands.

The company has had 450 reserved on-street parking spots allocated exclusively to its mainly electric-vehicle fleet, according to GoTo’s user guide.

Many are in the eastern region, such as in St Julian’s, Sliema and Gżira, where e-scooter rentals are popular.

In August, 12 local councils from the region came together to voice their concerns over issues related to the use of e-scooters, with parking at the top of their list of grievances.

Residents have frequently complained about e-scooters left around blocking pavements or taking up car parking spots.

In an interview with Times of Malta, Kobescak had said “there are simply no parking spots for scooters”.

“Under the current legislation, people are allowed to park on the pavement and are not allowed to use car parking spots but pavements are not constructed in a way to allow scooters to be parked correctly.”

The transport ministry has said there are plans to introduce scooter bays around the island. Those renting e-scooters would then be obliged to park in those areas or be fined, a spokesperson for the ministry said.

The Nationalist Party’s spokesperson for climate change, Eve Borg Bonello, wrote in an opinion piece: “Until the regulations and enforcement strategy are re­thought, licences for rental e-scooters should be suspended.

“E-scooters should not take up already scarce parking spaces, not while they are not a viable alternative to cars.”

Questions have also been sent to e-scooter operators Whizascoot and Bird.