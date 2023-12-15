The government is set to acquire another five properties as part of its effort to "save" traditional band clubs from eviction.

Culture Minister Owen Bonnici announced on Friday that promises of sale have been signed for the acquisition of the properties that house the Soċjetà Filarmonika Santa Marija Mosta, San Pietru tal-Ktajjen in Birżebbuġa, 12th of May Band Club in Żebbuġ, Soċjetà Sant’Andrija in Lija and the Duke of Connaught’s Own Band Club in Birkirkara.

In total, the government is expected to spend €10.4 million to purchase the five properties.

Once contracts are finalised, the properties will fall under the administration of the Arts Council through the Band Clubs Management Board.

This is the second round of band club properties that the government has announced it is in the process of purchasing, in a bid to save clubs from eviction due to legal issues with the rent laws.

In March, Bonnici had announced the government had entered into promises of sale for six properties, including the Stella Maris Band Club in Sliema, for a spend of €6 million.

This brings the total of properties the government has committed to buy to 11, with Bonnici saying on Friday that the sale of two of these properties has already been concluded.

He added that the government is in talks to acquire the properties of more band clubs that face eviction from their premises.

He said that in light of UNESCO acknowledging the Maltese festa as intangible cultural heritage, it was important to keep supporting volunteers who are the lifeblood of Malta's festi.

“It is our obligation to keep pushing the festa forward as part of our heritage and this step is an important move towards that goal,” he said.