The government's aid package for companies suffering the economic consequences of coronavirus will not stop job losses, the Chamber of Commerce has warned.

Prime Minister Robert Abela unveiled the €1.8 billion package at a press conference on Wednesday evening.

The package includes €700 million in tax deferrals, €900 million in loan guarantees, a €210 million injection to assist the economy, which includes €35 million to health authorities to fight COVID-19.

Employers are also to be given €350 for every employee on quarantine leave and there will be special measures to cover leave for families and the wage bill of businesses who have had to close because of the outbreak.

The Chamber of Commerce said it found the measures he had announced "very disappointing" and well short of what it had called for.

"The Prime Minister declared that these measures were intended to protect jobs and ensure that employees suffer no reductions to their salaries. In reality, the Chamber can responsibly declare that the employees will be the biggest loser from the support package," it said.

It said the subsidies on salaries was the priority measure it had sought on behalf of members. "There are valid socio-economic justifications for Government to extend temporary support to ensure that affected companies maintain employees on their books whilst business is at a standstill. Such support would serve to avoid large-scale redundancies which would inflict social

hardship on affected families and increased recurrent expenditure for Government by way of unemployment benefits. At the same time, such assistance would ensure Maltese companies’ strong competitiveness position upon resumption of business."

It said it had suggested that in cases of companies suffering in excess of 25% loss in turnover, Government should pay 50% of the employees' salary up to a maximum of the average salary, with the employer covering a further 25%.

But the announcement made by the government was equivalent to a mere subsidy of 20% of the employee’s salary at the level of the minimum wage.

The announced measures will make it impossible for employers to avoid significant redundancies.

"In a scenario of looming mass layoffs, even the deferment of payment of payroll taxes and VAT, which accounts for the bulk of the package, becomes a redundant measure. This amount will not be paid after recovery but lost forever if there are significant job losses and declines in local sales," it added.

The Chamber noted that almost one-half of the government’s €1.8billion stimulus package was composed of loan guarantees for business which may be leveraged to €4.5billion via the banking system. Government-guaranteed loans were an integral part of its proposals for business. But it feared that their potential effectiveness has been placed into serious doubt by the insufficiency of the wage subsidy measure.

Welcome measure on quarantine leave pay

On a more positive note, the Chamber said it had noted the government’s long-awaited announcement to partially offset the employers’ costs for quarantine leave at a rate almost equivalent to the minimum wage (€350 per employee).

"Even this, however, will not fully compensate employers for abuse by those

employees who intentionally self-inflict quarantine," it said.

The Chamber noted a comment made during the press conference by the Minister for the Economy that the government may announce further incentives in the coming days. It feared, however, that they now may be too late to avoid any undesirable consequences on the economy.