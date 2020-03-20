The government is in talks with the social partner in view of the situation and the challenges being faced as a result of the COVID-19.

In a brief statement on Friday evening, it said meetings were held earlier in the day between Prime Minister Robert Abela, Economy Ministry Silvio Schembri and the head of the secretariat within the OPM Clyde Caruana and the Chamber of Commerce, the Chamber of Small and Medium Sized Enterprpises, the Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association, the Malta Employers Association, the General Workers’ Union the UĦM Voice of the Workers, FORUM and the Confederation of Malta Trade Unions.

Employers and unions have earlier this week criticised a €1.8bn coronavirus financial aid package launched by the government.

Without giving details, the government said the current situation was openly discussed during these cordial meetings which were set to continue to ensure that everyone did his part for the country to overcome this global challenge not just from a medical perspective but also economically.