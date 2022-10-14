The government’s amendments to the Criminal Code to block any efforts to delay court proceedings with the intention of obtaining bail will be fast-tracked and discussed in a special sitting on Monday.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri announced on Facebook that the aim behind Monday's sitting was to pass the amendment through all the parliamentary processes, so that it could come into effect immediately.

“Through the amendment that we submitted yesterday, we sent a clear signal that there should be no fiddling with the administration of justice… This is a government that not only talks about justice but has the courage to make the necessary changes,” he said.

The government on Thursday proposed a legal reform that seeks to shut the door on criminals attempting to use delay tactics in court.

The draft law proposes amendments to stop those facing major criminal charges from abusing the court system in an attempt to get out on bail.

According to the Criminal Code, those facing at least 15 years in prison are automatically entitled to bail if their case is not heard within 30 months of their arraignment.

This provision is a source of anxiety for prosecutors who are often concerned that defendants facing serious charges will walk out of preventative custody by delaying the court process.

The proposals provide for the suspension of this 30-month period when the accused harmed themselves or are to blame for the delay. If a defendant harms themselves then the court process can be suspended for two months or for as long as they remain harmed, according to the proposed reform.

If a co-accused is harmed then the court process can be halted for two-month stretches up to a maximum of six months.

The Nationalist Party immediately said it was in favour of the Bill which addressed loopholes in Malta's justice system and asked for an urgent extraordinary Parliamentary sitting.