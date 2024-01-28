The government is united and focused on improving people’s lives, Prime Minister Robert Abela insisted on Sunday.

Addressing hundreds who attended an open day at the party’s headquarters in Hamrun, Abela spoke about how the Labour Party had given people its word and had followed it through.

“We gave our word that this will be a strong year for our country and that's how it is,” he said as he referred to several projects that were completed in the first weeks of the year and initiatives that came into force.

“The government is working every day, every moment, so that our country, our people, find the government supporting them. Where there are those who try to put down our initiatives, we find hope," he said.

Hundreds of supporters turned up for the PL open day.

The government, he said, is focused on strong initiatives including the third social pact that will come into force next week and which will offer stability in the price of 400 food products.

"The administration which I lead has not let the people on their own," Abela said. Economists predict that food prices will keep rising. With dialogue and conviction, we have brought about peace of mind," Abela said, adding that it was through the will and courage to change things for the better that this was achieved.

He warned about people would try to dampen the effectiveness of this initiative but the truth was that the government cared about what the people felt.

Robert Abela chats with supporters at party headquarters.

Against a backdrop of an exhibition about the history of the Malta Labour Party, Abela said it was the party that brought about the biggest changes, especially in the social sphere.

“No one would have thought that the government would give families a grant to help them raise their children, but it was done and was repeatedly increased. The same with pensions. When they were introduced, many said it was not possible, but they were introduced and increased again this year,” Abela said.

The prime minister stressed how the Labor Party must remain an agent of change. "We want to be the change. That’s how we are trusted. Because we work for people. Because this is a party in government that is full of ideas, full of energy and full of love for the country,” he said.